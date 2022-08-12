The Kashmir Files World Television Premiere on Independence Day August 15

The Kashmir Files was one of the most successful movies made in the recent times. The film also sparked a lot of controversy. The Kashmir Files, however, drew widespread appreciation from the audience and critics alike.

The film starred Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi in key roles. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files was produced by Zee Studios by Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

People who could not watch the film in theatres were waiting with bated breath to watch the film on either OTT or tv.

the latest we hear is that Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files is all set to be aired on TV The world television premiere of The Kashmir Files will be broadcast on August 15, 200 to coincide with Indian Independence Day.

As per reports, The Kashmir Files will be aired on Zee Kannada on August 15.