Kartikeya's New Film Titled Raja Vikramarka

Young Hero Kartikeya Gummakonda's next in debutant Sri Saripalli's direction gets an interesting title, "Raja Vikramarka". The intriguing first look poster is released by the Sensational Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on this occasion.

Winning the hearts of his audiences beyond language barriers & Box-Office results, Kartikeya is owning impressive transformations for his roles. Likely, he aced a dashing & never before look in his career as a newly recruited NIA officer in this film.

Presented by Adi Reddy.T, movie is Produced by 88 Rama Reddy under Sree Chitra Movie Makers banner while Prashanth R Vihari is scoring music. Tanya Ravichandran is introduced in Telugu with this Action entertainer. Renowned Actors Pasupathy, Tanikella Bharani, Sai Kumar, Sudhakar Komakula and Harsha Vardhan are playing pivotal roles. High Octane Action Episodes are going to be visually enthralling, says movie team.

Star cast:

Kartikeya Gummakonda

Tanya Ravichandran

Sudhakar Komakula

Sai Kumar

Tanikella Bharani

Pasupathy

Harshavardhan

Surya

Gemini Suresh

Jabardasth Naveen

Technicians:

Cinematographer: P.C. Mouli

Music Composer: Prashanth R Vihari

Editor: Jesvin Prabu

Production Designer: Naresh Timmiri/Sreeroop Menon

Stunt Choreographers: Naba-Subbu

Lyricist: Rama Jogayya Sastry

VFX Supervisor: Nikhil Koduru

Sound designer: Sync Cinema

PRO: Pulagam Chinnarayana

Presenter: Adi Reddy T

Producer: 88 Rama Reddy

Writer/Director: Sri Saripalli