Kartikeya's New Film Titled Raja Vikramarka
Young Hero Kartikeya Gummakonda's next in debutant Sri Saripalli's direction gets an interesting title, "Raja Vikramarka". The intriguing first look poster is released by the Sensational Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on this occasion.
Winning the hearts of his audiences beyond language barriers & Box-Office results, Kartikeya is owning impressive transformations for his roles. Likely, he aced a dashing & never before look in his career as a newly recruited NIA officer in this film.
Presented by Adi Reddy.T, movie is Produced by 88 Rama Reddy under Sree Chitra Movie Makers banner while Prashanth R Vihari is scoring music. Tanya Ravichandran is introduced in Telugu with this Action entertainer. Renowned Actors Pasupathy, Tanikella Bharani, Sai Kumar, Sudhakar Komakula and Harsha Vardhan are playing pivotal roles. High Octane Action Episodes are going to be visually enthralling, says movie team.
Star cast:
Kartikeya Gummakonda
Tanya Ravichandran
Sudhakar Komakula
Sai Kumar
Tanikella Bharani
Pasupathy
Harshavardhan
Surya
Gemini Suresh
Jabardasth Naveen
Technicians:
Cinematographer: P.C. Mouli
Music Composer: Prashanth R Vihari
Editor: Jesvin Prabu
Production Designer: Naresh Timmiri/Sreeroop Menon
Stunt Choreographers: Naba-Subbu
Lyricist: Rama Jogayya Sastry
VFX Supervisor: Nikhil Koduru
Sound designer: Sync Cinema
PRO: Pulagam Chinnarayana
Presenter: Adi Reddy T
Producer: 88 Rama Reddy
Writer/Director: Sri Saripalli