Kartikeya's Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Twitter Review

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Karthikeya and Lavanya Tripathi starrer Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is hitting the screens across India today.

The film is directed by Koushik and produced by Bunny Vasu and Allu Aravind under GA2 Pictures. The film is enjoying a great buzz around its release and it is likely to create some new records at the box office.

The film has opened to positive reviews from audience who watched the US premieres. This is what the audience has to say about the film.

Here we go with a few tweets from people who have watched Chaavu Kaburu Challaga first-day-first-show. Check out.

#ChaavuKaburuChallaga An interesting concept told in a very routine way! The film had potential but the screenplay becomes redundant and boring👎 Karthikeyas performance, a few comedy scenes and the climax portions👍 Can try to watch it once on OTT! Rating: 2.25/5 — venkyreviews (@venkyreviews) March 19, 2021

#ChaavuKaburuChallaga 1st half below average with decent interval! Karthikeyas characterization and performance so far👍 — venkyreviews (@venkyreviews) March 19, 2021