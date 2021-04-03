Karthi's Sulthan OTT Release Date: Deets Inside

Tamil actor Karthi is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Sulthan'. The film passed out with flying colors as the viewers declared it as a hit of this year. The film received rave review from critics and fans alike. The positive word of mouth for the film is making audience rush towards the theatres to catch glimpse of Karthi's in the film. A section of audience are scared to step out of the house due to rise in cases of COVID-19. They are waiting for Karthi's OTT release.

According to reliable sources, Karthi's Sultan's Telugu digital rights have been bagged by Aha while Tamil rights were acquired by Hotstar and the film Hindi rights have been purchased by Goldmine films. The film is expected to premiere after 35 days of theatrical release. Apparently, Karthi's Sulthan is expected to stream on Aha by in the second week of May. The makes are yet to make an official confirmation about Sulthan's OTT release date.

The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, and is co-produced by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. Rashmika Mandanna is seen as the female lead in the film and the film marks her debut in Kollywood.