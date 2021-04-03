Latest Kollywood release Sulthan starring Karthi is performing well at the box office. The film has received a huge round applause from Kollywood celebs and audience have loved Karthi's role in the movie and can't stop going ga ga over his performance.

The film is trending on all social media platforms. Thanks to solid content of the film which is evoking positive word of mouth from the audience. Karthi's Sulthan is heading towards becoming thr second blockbuster hit of this year after Vijay starrer Master which was released during the Pongal festive season

The film has opened to astounding figures. If reports anything to go by, Karthi's Sulthan has managed to earn Rs 8 cr from Tamil Nadu alone. Karthi fans have declared Sulthan as the blockbuster hit of summer. The official box office figures of Karthi are yet to be known.

Here is Sulthan 1st Day Telugu Collections

Nizam: 42L

Ceeded: 18L

UA: 14L

East: 10L

West: 7.3L

Guntur: 10L

Krishna: 11.5L

Nellore: 5.2L

AP-TG Total:- 1.17CR (2.25Cr Gross~)

USA Premiere numbers of #WildDog & #Sulthan films will be available tomorrow. 🇺🇸 The hourly gross of these films at 12:30 pm EST on Friday (2 April) is:#WildDog: $3,967#Sulthan: $2,781#RangDe: $1,652 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) April 2, 2021

The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, and is co-produced by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. Rashmika Mandanna is seen as the female lead in the film and the film marks her debut in Kollywood.