Karthi's Sulthan First Day Collection Prediction

Tamil actor Karthi is gearing to enthral all of us with the new film 'Sulthan' which is due in cinemas on April 2. Yes, the film will be releasing tomorrow near to your theatres. Looks like Karthi and the makers of the Sulthan are releasing the film on a perfect day as it will be a long weekend for the public. The film don't have competition in Tamil Nadu which is also a plus point for the film to fetch big bucks at the box office. While it comes to the Telugu release, Sulthan will have a box office clash with Nagarjuna's Wild Dog.

Sulthan has created enough buzz among the audience, thanks to promising trailer of the film. Some of songs have already become chartbuster among the audience. Expectations are riding high on this film. It is being said tickets are selling like hotcakes in Chennai and other parts of the country. Going by theatre occupancy on the first day, we could predict that Sulthan might earn Rs 5 alone in Tamil Nadu as there are no new releases alongside Karthi's film.

The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, and it is co-produced by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in the film and it marks her debut in Kollywood.