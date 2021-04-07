Karthi's Sultan On Par With Thalapathy Vijay's Master: Here's How!

Tamil actor Vijay's Master and Karthi's Sulthan are already on their way to get some laurels in terms of awards this year. Both the films were loved by the audience and also earned the appreciation of critics. Master and Sulthan, which were released two months apart, has reaped good profits at the box office for the makers. Currently, Karthi's latest outing Sulthan is doing exceptionally well at the box office. The latest we hear is that Karthi's Sulthan is on par with Master. Yes, what you read is right. Even though Karthi's Sulthan hasn't beaten any record set by Master. But if you are wondering in which context Sulthan is on par with Master. We have the answer.

If you look at the IMDb rating, both Vijay's Master and Karthi's Sulthan have earned the same rating which is 7.1 from the viewers. That puts Karthi's Sulthan in the same league as Master. Take a look at both the movies' IMDB ratings.

Coming back to Karthi's Sulthan, the film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, and is co-produced by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. Rashmika Mandanna is seen as the female lead in the film and the film marks her debut in the Tamil Film Industry.