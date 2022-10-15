Karthi's Sardar Trailer Out

Hero Karthi’s latest flick Saradar with director PS Mithran of Abhimanyudu fame garnered enough buzz with its engaging teaser. The makers, today, came up with the theatrical trailer of the movie.

The trailer starts off by introducing the dual characters of Karthi as Sardar, a man of disguise, and Inspector Vijay Prakash who is crazy about publicity. A confidential file that contains military information goes missing and everyone including the RAW and the CBI is after it.

The trailer is effortlessly cut with an intriguing narrative by PS Mithran, superb visuals by DOP George C Williams, and a lively score by GV Prakash Kumar. Karthi is just unbelievable and he played the role with different shades proficiently. Raashi Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, and Laila too appeared in the trailer which has hiked the prospects on the movie.

Sardar is produced by S Lakshman Kumar under the banner of Prince Pictures. King Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Annapurna Studios will be releasing the movie in Telugu states.

The movie is getting ready for its theatrical release in Telugu and Tamil for Diwali on October 21st.