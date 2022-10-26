Karthi's Sardar 2 On Cards

Hero Karthi’s latest flick Saradar with director PS Mithran of Abhimanyudu fame has done exceptional business in its five days run at the box office in Telugu and Tamil. Raashi Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, and Laila were the prominent cast of the movie.

The team gave hints about making part 2 of Sardar. Today, they made the news official. Yes, Sardar will have a sequel and it will go on floors soon.

Sardar’s son character played by Karthi is offered to join Raw as an agent and he gives his nod. The next mission is going to happen in Cambodia. The same team that worked for Sardar will associate with Sardar 2 as well.

George C Williams will crank the camera, while GV Prakash Kumar will score the music.

S Lakshman Kumar will produce the movie under the banner of Prince Pictures.