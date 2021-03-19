Karthikeya's Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Leaked On Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Report Piracy Here

Telugu film Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is a romantic drama written and directed by Peggalapati Koushik and produced by Bunny Vasu and Allu Aravind under GA2 Pictures. The film features Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi in lead roles with Murali Sharma, Aamani and Rajitha in other roles. Music is composed by Jakes Bejoy who had previously composed musuic for Taxiwaala (2018) in Tollywood. Chaavu Kaburu Challaga was released on 19 March 2021. The movie has opened to mixed reviews from the audience.

Unfortunately, pirated copies of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is reportedly available for streaming online. The film has got leaked on the internet on the very first day of its release only a few hours of the movie hitting the screens. Many piracy websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz and others are now offering free online viewing of Karthikeya's Chaavu Kaburu Challaga. After the recent movie Jathi Ratnalu, and Mosagallu, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga has become the latest victim of priracy.

Piracy is a punishable offence and we all know that it takes a lot of effort to make a movie. So if you happen to come across any pirated copies of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga or any new releases, bring it to the notice of the filmmakers or the anti-piracy cell.