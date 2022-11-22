Karthikeya 3 Rights Are In Huge Demand

Tollywood actor Nikhil Sidhartha's last outing Karthikeya 2 turned out to be a mega money-spinner at the box office. The film did extremely well in the North belt; it dominated Bollywood big ticket films such as Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chadda.

The audience are now waiting for Karthikeya 3. There is no clue when the film would happen. We are hearing reports that the rights to Karthikeya 3 are in huge demand. That's not all! Its rights are said to have been bought by Producer Rajesh Siravuri, as per the sources.

There is no official confirmation for how much the producer has bought the rights to the mystery fantasy film. The makers are yet to issue an official confirmation regarding the same.

Karthikeya 2 was directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Anupama Parameswaran, and Anupam Kher were seen in key roles.

