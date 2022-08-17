Karthikeya 2 Success Meet: Dil Raju Fires Gossip Websites For Fake News

The one Telugu film which is creating waves on social media is Chandoo Mondeti's latest offering Karthikeya 2. The film features Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameshwaran in the lead roles. Karthikeya 2 is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film unit held a success meet in Hyderabad yesterday. Tollywood producers Dil Raju and Allu Aravind were among the guests at Karthikeya 2 success meet.

Talking about Dil Raju's speech, "August movies are shaking the film industry with back-to-back hits such as Bimbisara, Sita Ramam, and Karthikeya." He further added saying, "I want to clarify that we have a healthy relationship. I asked them to change the release date of the film to ensure maximum footfalls."

The Karthikeya team accepted it willingly. But the news was circulated in a wrong way. People wrote whatever they wanted without cross-checking the facts. You can't fabricate the news for some clicks. I was supposed to take part in Karthikeya 2 pre-release event, but couldn't attend the event due to fever. I request everyone to use common sense before writing anything. I love cinema, I am always the first person to encourage good films. Please write news after checking the facts, if not please don't write for your own benefit. Karthikeya 2 is produced by Abhishek Agarwal.