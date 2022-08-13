Karthikeya 2 Review, Rating: This Nikhil Movie is A Must Watch

Nikhil has proven a to be an immensely talented actor in Karthikeya, a film released in 2014. Nikhil made his big screen debut in Tollywood with Happy Days playing a supporting role in the film. Karthikeya was a path-breaking film for him, thanks to Chandoo Mondeti. Now, the duo is back with the sequel to the highly successful film. The sequel is titled Karthikeya 2 and the film manages to live upto the audience' expectations. Here's the review of Karthikeya 2.

Plot: Nikhil (Dr Karthikeya), Satya and Pradeep are friends. Nikhil is highly rational, who tends to finds scientific reasoning behind superstitious things. Nikhil and his gang go in search of Lord Sri Krishna's ornaments. Will they be able to get possession of the same? Who is after Nikhil? Will Nikhil be able to solve the mystery? How Anupam Kher helps Dr Karthikeya forms the crux of the story.

Performances: Nikhil looks smart and handsome as a doctor. Anupama Parameshwaran glows and looks stunning with her innocent looks. Nikhil and Anupama Parameshwaran are show stoppers in the film. There is good chemistry between Nikhil and Anupama and it is a delight to watch. Anupama makes us forget Swathi in the prequel of Karthikeya Satya, Pradeep and rest of the team are the backbone of the film as everyone delivers fine performances in the film. The comical scenes of Nikhil's gang lifts the mood in a serious scenario.

Plus Points:

Nikhil, Anupama Parameshwaran acting

BGM

VFX

Cinematography

Minus Points:

Lag in a few parts

Verdict: Karthikeya 2 is a brilliant and stunning thriller, watch it in theatres to enjoy the film. Karthikeya 2 is must watch film this weekend.