Karthikeya 2 Release Date Confirmed

Young actor Nikhil’s Karthikeya 2 is one of the hugely awaited movies after the super success of the first part—Karthikeya. The movie's release was being pushed over the last few months. In fact, the makers were unable to set an exact date for the film's release. After much delay, Karthikeya 2 was supposed to release in theatres on April 12. But again, the film was postponed to August 12,2022.

Now, it appears that the muhurat is set for Karthikeya 2 release.

Yes. You read that right! Karthikeya 2 will have a grand theatrical release on August 13, 2022.

In a press meet held in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Tollywood Director Chandoo Mondeti urged everyone to watch the film in theatres on

August 13,2022. Anupama Parameseshwaran, who plays the female lead in the film, stated that Karthikeya 2 is a theatrical film that people of all age group can watch.

Karthikeya 2 is an adventure film, do watch the film in theatres, she says.

Karthikeya hero Nikhil Siddhartha thanked the producers for trusting him and Chandoo Mondeti. I’m thankful to the audience for their unconditional love towards me, he said. Nikhil asked the audience to continue their support for Karthikeya 2 too.

We have designed the film to give cinematic experience so they must enjoy the film only in theatres. Karthikeya 2 won’t be releasing in OTT anytime soon, I request everyone to watch the film in theatres, he said. The second trailer of Karthikeya 2 will be releasing in theatres on August -13,2022.