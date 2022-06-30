Young actor Nikhil is the only actor from Sekhar Kammula's 'Happy Days' cast other than Tamanaah, who is shining like a star on the professional front. Nikhil will be returning to the silver screen with Karthikeya 2. It is a sequel to blockbuster hit Karthikeya which was released in 2015. The film performed well at the box office.

Last week, Nikhil's Karthikeya 2 trailer was dropped on the internet and has been receiving thumping response from all quarters.

Expectations are riding high on the project. According to trusted sources, Karthikeya 2 worldwide theatrical rights have been sold for Rs 18 cr in five languages. The film's satellite and digital rights were sold for Rs 16 cr.

Overall, Karthikeya 2 pre-release business is said to be Rs 34 cr. Karthikeya 2 is helmed by Chandoo Mondeti. Nikhil Siddharth, Anupam Kher, Anupama Parameswaran among others will appear in prominent roles.