Karthikeya 2 Opening Weekend Collections

Young actor Nikhil is basking in the glory of his latest release Karthikeya 2. The film earned glowing reviews from several all quarters. Fans can't stop gushing about the film. According to reports, the screens are being added to Karthikeya 2 in North. There's a huge demand for Karthikeya 2 in the North as they are asking to release the dubbed version films.

Karthikeya 2 has become the first choice for the movie goers. Talking about the collections, Karthikeya 2 has managed to earn Rs 4 cr on Sunday at the box office.

The total collections of the Karthikeya 2 stands at Rs 12 cr plus. We shall update area-wise collections of the film shortly. The film is written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Karthikeya 2 is produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory. Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to the 2014 film—Karthikeya. Apart from Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran and Anupam Kher are seen in the key roles.