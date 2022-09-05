Karthikeya 2 Mints Gold At The Box Office

Young actor Nikhil Siddhartha is on cloud nine as his recent film Karthikeya 2 continues to create magic at the box office. Yes, Karthikeya 2 is minting gold at the box office.

The film was released in theatres on 13 August 2022. The film was highly praised by critics and movie buffs. Several films were released during the time of Karthikeya 2, but none of them were able to survive at the box office. All the films were washed out due to weak content.

With each passing day, Karthikeya 2 has managed to create new records at the box office. Can you guess the latest record created by Nikhil's Karthikeya 2?

According to reports, Karthikeya 2 has managed to cross the $1.5 million mark gross at the USA box office. The film is running successfully in the fourth week in the USA across 80 plus locations.

The film is going strong at the box office. Karthikeya was directed by Chandoo Mondeti and bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory.