Karthikeya 2 Makes Waves at US Box Office

Young actor Nikhil's Karthikeya 2 is creating waves at the box office. The film is breaking every possible record at the worldwide box office. The film has earned positive reviews from critics and fans alike. Initially, the film was released in limited theatres, the makers did not get enough screens in North because of two new releaes—Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.

However, after the positive reviews for Karthikeya 2, the screens for Hindi version were increased from fifty to thousand just in a metter of six days of its release. Now, even netizens are demanding that the theatres replace the two Hindi movies with Karthikeya 2. The film is doing exceptional business at the box office.

We are leaving the films collections to your imagination. Talking about the collections, Karthikeya 2 might have earned Rs 2.5 cr on its sixth day at the box office. The total collections of the film are said to be Rs 40 cr plus. The entire team is on cloud nine following the massive success of the film. Karthikeya 2 was directed by Chandoo Mondeti and it is produced by Abhishek Agarwal arts.