Karthikeya 2 Hindi Collections Cross 30 Crore Mark In North

Young actor Nikhil Siddharth's Karthikeya 2 is having a dream run at the box office. Without any doubt, Nikhil's Karthikeya 2 is smashing every possible record ever since the film opened in theatres.

One must recall that there was no buzz around the Karthikeya 2 before its release in North. Now, Karthikeya 2 emerged as the clean hit of 2022 and it is a remarkable feat of the film.

According to sources, Karthikeya 2 has collected Rs 29.50 cr and it is inching closer to joining the Rs 30 cr mark alone in North.

It is nothing short but a big celebration moment for the Karthikeya 2 team. Still, Karthikeya 2 has a chance to reap some profits till this Friday as Ranbir's much-awaited film Brahmastra will be released in theatres on September 9, 2022.

Let's see how much Karthikeya 2 would make lifetime collections in North belts. Apart from Nikhil, Anupama and Anupam Kher are seen in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Chandoo Mondeti.