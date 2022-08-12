Karthikeya 2 First Day Collection Prediction

Young actor Nikhil's Karthikeya 2 has become talk of the town. The film's teaser, trailer and posters received thunderous response from all quarters. Last night, Karthikeya 2 pre-release event was held at a luxury hotel in Hyderabad. DJ Tillu aka Sidhu Jonnalagadda graced the event of Karthikeya 2. Nikhil and the film unit are anxious to see how the audience will receive the movie.

The advance booking of tickets for Karthikeya 2 have opened in many areas. Trade analyst predict that Karthikeya 2 will likely collect somewhere close to Rs 4 cr on its opening day at the box office.

The film is written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Karthikeya 2 is produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory. Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to the 2014 film—Karthikeya. Apart from Nikhil Siddhartha, the film also features Anupama Parameswaran and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

