Karthikeya 2 Day 4 Collections: Nikhil Movie Turns Money Spinner at Box Office

Young Tollywood actor Nikhil has delivered a remarkable performance in Karthikeya 2. The film has earned high praises from critics for the content as well as for the stellar performance of lead actors Nikhil and Anupama Parameswaran.

The film is roaring at the worldwide box office. Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news that Karthikeya 2 is witnessing a steady growth in North. Karthikeya 2 has managed to collect Rs 1.45 cr alone in Hindi.

In fact, Karthikeya 2 is giving tough competition to latest Bollywood releases like Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. Isn't it a great feat for a Telugu film to achieve this?

Check out this tweet posted by Taran Adarsh:

#Karthikeya2 #Hindi witnesses remarkable growth on Day 3 [+292.86%]... Word of mouth has come into play... Phenomenal trending on extremely low screens/shows... Sat 7 lacs, Sun 28 lacs, Mon 1.10 cr [#IndependenceDay]. Total: ₹ 1.45 cr. HINDI version. pic.twitter.com/Il1DhqXihu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2022

Karthikeya 2 is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film unit also held a success meet in Hyderabad on August 16, 2022. The makers thanked the audience for their unconditional love and constant support to the film.

Chandoo Mondeti's next film will be with under Geetha Arts. Nikhil and Anupama will soon expand their market in Bollywood as they are flooded with multiple offers after the smash success of Karthikeya 2.