Karthikeya 2 Day 3 Collections: Nikhil's Film Dominates Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha at Box Office

Young actor Nikhil is on cloud nine as his recent outing Karthikeya 2 is doing unstoppable business at the worldwide box office. The film is smashing every possible record at the box office. Karthikeya 2 has set the cash registers ringing ever since it opened in theatres. It is known that Nikhil became a successful actor on his own merit and in the Chandoo Mondeti movie, the actor has proved yet again that he's a talented actor.

Nikhil is the latest Tollywood star to shine bright, thanks to the the success of Karthikeya 2 which has put him in the league of A lister actors. Karthikeya 2 Hindi is even dominating Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha across North India. Yes, what you read is right. More screens are being added to Karthikeya 2 with each passing day in North.

The film is replacing Aamir Khan's latest release, Laal Singh Chaddha. Talking about the movie's collections, the film is said to have earned somewhere close to Rs three to four crore on its fourth day at the box office as it was the Indendepende Day holiday. The film's total collection is said to be Rs 25 cr plus. No doubt, Karthikeya 2 is an all time blockbuster hit in Tollywood this year. The film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Anupama Parameswaran, Satya among others are seen in key roles.