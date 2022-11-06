Karthik Raju's Atharva In Post Production Phase

Young and talented hero Karthik Raju’s forthcoming multi-lingual film Atharva is a unique crime thriller. He will be seen as a Clues Team Officer in the film directed by Mahesh Reddy and produced by Subhash Nuthalapati under the banner of Peggo Entertainments. Nuthalapati Narasimham and Anasuyamma are presenting the movie. Vijaya and Jhansi are the executive producers.

The makers thus far released the first-look posters of Karthik Raju, and heroines Simran Choudhary, and Ayraa. Every promotional material has raised expectations on the movie. They are planning to up the game, as the movie has completed the shooting and it is now in the post-production phase. The works related to the movie are progressing at a fast pace.

Atharva will have other elements other than crime and thrilling elements. It will have a love track, comedy, and emotions as well.

Arvind Krishna, Kabir Singh Duhan, Vijay Rama Raju, Gagan Vihari, Ram Mittakanti, Kiran Macha, Marimuthu and Anand will appear in important roles.

A top-notch team of technicians are taking care of different crafts of the movie. Sricharan Pakala of DJ Tillu and Major fame renders soundtracks, wherein Charan Madhavaneni is the cinematographer and SB Uddhav is the editor.

Atharva will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.