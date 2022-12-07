Karthi Gifts Silver Bottles To Sardar Team

Karthi is one of the finest actors in Kollywood. He doesn't need any introduction, as he can pull off any role easily. It wouldn't be a crime if we say that the actor is still basking in the success of Sardar. The film did extremely well at the box office.

Sardar is all about avoiding plastic, and the consequence of using plastic bottles. The strong message of Sardar has struck a chord with the audience.

Now, Karthi has gifted a silver flask to Sardar team. The silver flask gifted by Karthi to the film's unit is said to cost Rs 30,000. Fans are appreciating Karthi's generous gesture towards the crew. Check out the bottle here:

Sardar was directed P. S. Mithran. The film has been produced by S. Lakshman Kumar under the banner of Prince Pictures.

