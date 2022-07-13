Karthekeya-2's Adiga Nanu Nenu Song Is Out!

The blockbuster combination of Chandoo Mondeti and Nikhil Siddartha is back with Karthikeya 2. The film's first look, teasers, and trailers have all brought great hype to the movie. Chandoo is cleverly adapting the Hindu mythological subjects to modern world scenarios and weaves an intricate plot. His work in this genre was already proved with Karthikeya which revolves around Lord Karthikeya while Karthikeya-2 revolves around Lord Krishna.

Ever since the Archeological teams discovered the existence of Lor Krishna's Dwaraka, there have been a lot of myths that arouse surrounding the mythical city. Seems like Chandoo is making that the plot point of Karthikeya 2. Earlier, Victory Venkatesh and Kodi Ramakrishna experimented on the same subject with the movie Devi Putrudu.

As the movie is approaching the release date, which the movie team is yet to decide after postponing from July 22, they have upped the ante on promotions by releasing a melodious single Adiga Nanu Nenu. Picturised in very exotic locations in North India and with a very soulful melody, the song catches our senses as soon as we witness it. The lead pair look very cute compared to their respective previous movies. The production values are looking top-notch. Locations are exotic and the camera work of Karthik Ghattamaneni in capturing the scenic beauty is spell bounding.

The melody completely supports the ambience in which the song was picturised. Alongside a complete snowfall and rainfall to watch, the audio has a catchy tune which might soon top the list of songs for long trips in cars. Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory are jointly producing this Chandoo Mondeti directorial.