Karnataka Man Copies Sukumar's Pushpa Strategy to Smuggle Sandalwood

Stylish star Allu Arjun's Pushpa became a massive hit last year. The film did an astounding business of Rs 350 cr at the worldwide box office. There's no denying the fact that fans get influenced by movies. Allu Arjun's Pushpa revolves around red sanders smuggling. Now, we hear that a common man has drawn inspiration from Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

Going into details, a notorious smuggler was caught red-handed in Karnataka as he was smuggling red sandalwood worth Rs 2.5 cr. The smuggler covered the sandalwood with vegetables the same way in the film. Sadly, The Karnataka cops have arrested him along with a huge consignment of Sandalwood. The story has now gone viral on social media.

Pushpa was a multilingual film directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.