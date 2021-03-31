Karnataka Box Office: Puneeth Vs Darshan, Will Yuvarathanna Beat Roberrt Record?

Kannada Challenging star Darshan and Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar need no introduction as they are shining stars in the industry with the highest fan following be it on social media or anywhere else. The Puneeth fan mania is unfathomable. Appu fans are desperately waiting with bated breath to catch a glimpse of their demi-god in the film.

The trailer of his upcoming movie Yuvarathanna looks promising and it has piqued the interest of the audience.

Yuvarathanna is the Kannada third film to hit the screens this year after Pogaru and Roberrt. People are betting big-time on Yuvarathanna to beat the first day collections of Roberrt. Will Yuvarathanna be able to break Roberrt record in the pandemic situation? We will know the answers in a day time.

For the unversed, Darshan's Roberrt collected Rs 4.65 cr on Day 1 at the Bangalore box office alone. It remains to be seen how much Yuvarathanna is going to collect on its opening day at the box office.

Back to Yuvarathanna, the film is all about how education has become a commercial element in the present time. Directed by Santosh Anandrram, Yuvarathnaa stars Sayeesha in the female lead role opposite Puneeth. Prakash Raj will be seen as a baddie in the film. Yuvartahnaa is slated for release on April 1, 2021.