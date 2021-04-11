Karnan Second Day Collections: Dhanush's Film Is Ruling Tamil Nadu Box Office

Tamil actor Dhanush is on cloud nine after the stupendous success of his latest release Karnan. The entire town in Chennai and Telugu states is talking about the film. It is evident that movie buffs have thoroughly enjoyed the film as they have given it a thumbs up to the movie. Dhanush fans are raving about the actor on social media. His performance in Karnan is top class and holds a mass appeal, say fans.

The Karnan movie has set the cash registers ringing at the box office ever since it opened in theatres. It is worth mentioning here that the film is faring well at the box ticket window with most theatres showing the movie running housefull.

Speaking about latest collections, Dhanush’s Karnan is believed to have earned approximately Rs 10 crores on its second day at the box offcice. The total movie collections of Karnan in two sums up to Rs 25 crore plus. The exact figures are yet to be known. Karna is however, inching closer to joining the Rs 50 cr club and it might reach the milestone by end of this weekend.