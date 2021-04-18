Karnan Day 9 Collection: Dhanush Movie May Overtake Vijay's Master Box Office Record

Dhanush's karnan has set a new benchmark in Kollywood. Dhanush is being hailed as one of the finest performers in Kollywood and people have heaped praises on his performance in the latest movie.

Despite COVID spike, Dhanush's Karnan is collecting substantial moolah at the box office. Dhanush fans as also his colleagues from the fraternity can't stop raving about the film. The recently released Kollywood film, Karnan stands at the second place in box office collections after Master.

Speaking about the collections, So far, Karnan managed to collect around Rs. 36.70 Cr. On day eight the film collected Rs 1.30 Cr. According to reports, the estimated collection on day nine from Karnan at the ticket window is said to be Rs 1.70 Cr. The movie had an overall 38.33% theatre occupancy across Tamil Nadu theatres on Saturday.

Day 1 - ₹ 10.40 Cr

Day 2- ₹ 5.50 Cr

Day 3 - ₹ 6.50 Cr

Day 4 - ₹ 2.75 Cr

Day 5 - ₹ 3.10 Cr

Day 6 - ₹ 3.40 Cr

Day 7- ₹ 1.75 Cr

Day 8- ₹ 1.30 Cr

Day 9- ₹ 1.70 Cr

Total - ₹ 36.40 Cr

Karnan Day 9 Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 32.60%

Afternoon Shows: 36.15%

Evening Shows: 39.06%

Night Shows: 45.50%

Karnan is an action drama film directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under his V Creations banner. The film stars Dhanush, Lal, Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli. It marks the Tamil debut of Rajisha Vijayan. The storyline is loosely influenced by the 1995 Kodiyankulam caste violence that happened in the Thoothukudi district.