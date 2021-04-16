Karnan Day 7 Collections: Dhanush Film On Rampage at Box Office

Dhanush's Karnan has received a thumping response from all quarters. The film is running successfully in the box offices. karnan has collected Rs 25.60 Cr on its first three days. Karnan will soon smash all Kollywood box office records as the film has earned glowing reviews from all quarters. In the top 10 India Tamil Net Collection of Kollywood movies, Karnan is standing in second place after Thalapathy Vijay's Master movie.

Karnan performed well on day 6 and collected roughly Rs 3.38 Cr. And on its seventh day, it is estimated that the movie has collected Rs 1-2 Cr.

Day 1 - 10.40 Cr

Day 2 - 5.50 Cr

Day 3 - 6.50 Cr

Day 4 - 2.75 Cr

Day 5 - 3.10 Cr

Day 6 -3.38 Cr

Day 7 -1.50 Cr

Total - 33.13 Cr

The Karnan storyline is loosely influenced by the 1995 Kodiyankulam caste violence that happened in the Tirunelveli district. Karnan, a fearless village youth, must fight for the rights of the people of his village. The people of the village belong to a marginalised community that has been oppressed for decades, mainly by the dominant caste groups in the region aided by the government officials and the police who intend to keep them suppressed under their shoes. The story portrays their struggles, unfairness, and finally their rise against casteism and police brutality by the hero and the entire village.