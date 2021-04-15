Karnan Day 6 Collections: Dhanush Movie On Box Office Rampage

Kollywood actor Dhanush's film, karnan hit the box office on April 9, 2021 and has received a positive response from fans. karnan has set a benchmark in Kollywood by its collections at the box office. The film is based on a true story and revolves around a young village boy, who fights for the oppressed communities in his village. The movie has set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

Talking about the Karnan collections, the film earned Rs 25.60 Cr in the first weekend. According to the sources, it managed to collect Rs 3.35 Cr on its sixth day but the exact figure is yet to know.

Karnan is directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under his banner, V Creations. The film stars Dhanush, Lal, Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal,Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli.