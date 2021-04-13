Karnan Day 4 Collections: Dhanush's Film Is Doing Unstoppable Business At The Box Office

Actor Dhanush is riding high on the success of his latest outing Karnan which is doing fantastic business at the box office. Dhanush is being hailed as one of the finest performances in Karnan. Audience and celebrities who watched the film have heaped praises on him for his amazing performance in the film.

The film is racing towards Rs 100 cr club which is really a great thing. So far, the film has managed to earn Rs 63 cr and at the worldwide box office. While coming to the domestic box office, it earned Rs 26 cr plus at Tamil Nadu box office despite COVID spike. On top, the Tamil Nadu government made 50 percent occupancy in theatres due to a spike in COVID cases. Still, the audience are loving it and they made it another blockbuster hit at Tollywood after Vijay’s Master.

Speaking about the collections, Dhanush’s Karnan has managed to earn Rs 14 cr on its fourth day at the box office. The total movie collections of Karnan could be Rs 80 cr plus. The film will soon enter into Rs 100 cr club. Exact figures of the film are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections of the film, shortly.

Apart from Dhanush, the film also cast Rajisha Vijayan, Lal, Yogi Babu, Gouri G. Kishan, Natarajan Subramaniam, and Lakshmi Priya Chanramouli in supporting roles. The film is directed by Mari Selvaraj while the producer is Kalaipuli S. Thanu under his banner V Creations.

