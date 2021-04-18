Karnan Day 10 Collections: Dhanush Movie Highest Grosser Worldwide

Tamil actor Dhanush is in a happy space right now as his latest release Karnan is doing exceptionally well at the box office. It’s been more than a week, the film was released in theatres. Looks like it would take some time for the movie to show signs of slowing down at the box office. According to reports, Dhanush’s Karnan tickets are selling like hot cakes in Tamil Nadu as well as other parts of the country.

The film is on its way to joining the Rs 100 cr club which is expected to happen in a span of just two to three days at the box office. The Dhanush movie has made a business of Rs 40 cr plus from Tamil Nadu alone.

Speaking about the movie collections, Dhanush's Karnan has managed to earn Rs 1.02 cr on its tenth day at the box office. The total worldwide collections of the film is nearly Rs 95 cr. Exact figures of the film are yet to be known.

Karnan is helmed by Mari Selvaraj and reports are doing the rounds that Dhanush could team up again with Mari Selvaraj for a sequel. There is no official confirmation regarding the news and official word from the makers is awaited at the moment. Watch this space for more updates.