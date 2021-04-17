Karnan Box Office Day 8 Collections: Dhanush Film Continues To Win

Dhanush's Karnan continues to woo the audience in India. Mari Selvaraj's directorial clocked a big number on day 8 as well. The final figures are yet to come out but Karnan has so far collected more than Rs 35 crores.

The film has got good responses from all quarters. Karnan on its seventh day had collected more than Rs 1.5 crores. It is estimated that the movie will collect more than Rs. 2 crores on its eighth day.

Here is the collection report of Karnan for the last seven days:

Day 1 - Rs. 10.40 Crore

Day 2 - Rs. 5.50 Crore

Day 3 - Rs. 6.50 Crore

Day 4 - Rs. 2.75 Crore

Day 5 - Rs. 3.10 Crore

Day 6 - Rs. 3.38 Crore

Day 7 - Rs. 1.5 Crore

Karnan is one of the very few films that has managed to keep the audience glued to their seats from the first scene to the climax. The movie is being dubbed as being a class apart in the space of films based on the oppressed community rising up in life.

Karnan is a Tamil-language action drama helmed by Mari Selvaraj and bankrolled by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under his V Creations banner. Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan, and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli have acted in the film. The film marks the Tamil debut of Rajisha Vijayan. Every actor has played his best and won the hearts of film folks with their incredible acting skills. Santhosh Narayanan has scored music for the film while cinematography has been handled by Theni Eswar, and editing done by Selva RK.