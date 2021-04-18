Karnan Box Office Collection Day 9: Dhanush's Movie Still Going Great

Dhanush's Karnan released in theatres on 9th April 2021. The film is still going great at the box office. Not only fans of Dhanush but also others loved the movie. Karnan turned out as a blockbuster.

Here is the day-wise collection report:

Day 1 ₹ 10.40 Cr

Day 2 ₹ 5.50 Cr

Day 3 ₹ 6.50 Cr

Day 4 ₹ 2.75 Cr

Day 5 ₹ 3.10 Cr

Day 6 ₹ 3.40 Cr

Day 7 ₹ 1.75 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 33.4 Cr

Day 8 ₹ 1.30 Cr

Day 9 ₹ 1.70 Cr

Total ₹ 36.40 Cr

Karnan, an action drama film directed by Mari Selvaraj and financed by Kalaipuli S Thanu under his V Creations banner. Along with Dhanush, Lal, Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan, and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli acted in the prominent roles in the movie. For Rajisha Vijayan, Karnan marks the first Tamil movie. The storyline is loosely influenced by the 1995 Kodiyankulam caste violence that happened in the Thoothukudi district. Santhosh Narayanan scored music for the film while cinematography handled by Theni Eswar, and editing done by Selva RK. Karnan released in theatres on April 9th and it opened to critical positive reviews and became a success at the box office.

