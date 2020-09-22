Karate Kalyani's Sensational Comments On Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Voting Process

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is turning out to be interesting with each passing day and now, the show is into the third week, contestants have started fighting among them.

Karate Kayani was eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 in the second week. She got the least votes and got evicted from the house.

She stated to a leading tabloid that "Bigg Boss show organizers wantedly eliminated me. The show makers have approached me for season 1 but I couldn’t be a part of it due to ‘Raja The Great’ film. When they approached me for the ongoing season and I felt not to miss it. But, I couldn't meet my own expectations after entering the house. Whatever I say in the house, people would take it negatively due to age difference, there were few clashes in the house as well."

She further added that, "Still, the true colors of the housemates haven’t come out yet. Show makers might have thought that I was the reason they(housemates) are unable to play the game well. I felt I was the best contestant in the house when compared to the rest of the housemates. Few of them were scared of me and they want me out of the house.

We can’t judge people with one week of analysis and I got fewer votes in the first week of the show. After I stepped out of the show, I got to know that I played the game well, my phone was ringing continuously and all were congratulating me that I gave the best in the show."

She also said that, "I even have some proof of it. I don’t know who did it but the audience are supporting me that’s why I’m able to speak with so much confidence".