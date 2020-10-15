Karate Kalyani Sensational Comments On Monal Gajjar

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows across the nation. The contestants' equation in the house changes with each passing day. Those who are best friends today will turn into foes tomorrow and every day is a challenging day for the contestants. All the contestants in the house are competing with each other to grab the winner trophy.

A few days ago, Karate Kalyani was evicted from the house. Recently, Sujatha and Karate Kalyani appeared for an interview with a leading channel. A few days ago, Karate Kalyani commented on Sujatha's smile and now she has given clarity to Kalyani that she never smiled for footage and it is her original smile. Sujatha and Kalyani expressed suspicion over the Bigg Boss voting process. Kalyani spoke about the fifth-week elimination where Monal and Amma Rajasekhar have escaped eviction and Sujatha was eliminated from the show.

She stated to a leading channel that ‘I thought that either Sujatha, Monal, or Amma Rajasekhar will be eliminated from the show in the last week.' She further added that I knew Monal wouldn’t be eliminated so early as she makes skin show in the BB house. She also said that," I feel that they wantedly saved Mehboob from the eviction. Till now, they haven’t given special power to any captain, why they gave only to Sohel”.

On the other hand, there are strong contestants on the nomination list this week and it is hard to predict who will face eviction this weekend. Can’t wait to watch for this weekend eviction.