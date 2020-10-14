Karate Kalyani Explains Process Of Bigg Boss

Karate Kalyani has been one of the most entertaining contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4.She was evicted from the show in the second week.

Post her exit, Karate Kalyani has claimed that the show is rigged. She said that she even has some proof for it. She asserted that she doesn’t know who did it. She further added that the audience have been supporting her that’s why she’s able to express her opinions about the show. Karate Kalyani revealed some facts about the show. She said that 'Bigg Boss is not a scripted show. The makers will shoot the episode one day before, if elimination is on Sunday, the show makers will shoot the episode on Saturday itself.'

She further added that all the contestants will be well prepared for the weekend. And in the house, the housemates even prepare food for Saturday on Friday itself. On Saturday morning, the makers will conduct a kind of written test to the housemates and they will be asked to share opinions on their fellow inmates. Later, they will decide whom to eliminate. The process of elimination will be based on contestants' opinions and memes on social media. She revealed these facts in a video and her video is going viral on social media.