Karate Kalyani Drops Bigg Bomb On Devi Nagavalli

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular controversial reality TV shows and it has been all the rage for the three years. Now, the new season is widely appreciated by the show buffs. Show makers are planning various strategies to enthrall the audience. In the second week's eviction, Nagarjuna made a prank with Harika’s elimination.

Not only housemates but also the audience thought that it was real. But, in the end, he made everyone happy by telling it was a fake elimination. The show has entered the third week, just like the previous seasons, every week, one contestant will face the elimination through the voting process.

In the second week, nine contestants have been nominated and Gangavva, Noel, Monal, Sohel, Kumar Sai, Amma Rajasekhar, Harika, and Abhijeet were declared safe.

Karate Kalyani got eliminated from the show. After getting evicted, while interacting with Nagarjuna, Karate Kalyani was asked to whom she would like to give Bigg Bomb. Karate Kalyani dropped Bigg Bomb on TV9 host Devi Nagavalli and now she is directly nominated for this week's elimination. Devi Nagavalli is one of the perfectionists and strong contestants in the house.

Looks like the real game begins from this week. It remains to be seen, who are all going to nominate in this week's eviction along with Devi Nagavalli.