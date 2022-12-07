Kantara's English Version Gets OTT Release Date

Director Rishab Shetty's Kantara has become a sensational hit in theatres as well as on OTT. Kantara was directed and acted by Rishab Shetty. Sapthami Gowda was seen as the female lead in the film.

The film got a massive response from all quarters. Kantara's Hindi version will be releasing on Netflix on December 9, 2022.

The film's digital rights are owned by Netflix, which has surprised the audience by revealing that the film's English-dubbed version will be out on the streaming platform by the end of January 2023.

The film is produced by Hombale Films.

