Kantara Success: Rishab Shetty Goes to Tollywood

The creator of Kantara—Rishab Shetty, is riding high on the success of his recently released film. Rishab Shetty has become a household name across the globe after Kantara. The film is making waves worldwide with positive reviews.

Rishab Shetty was familiar only to Kannadigas prior to his latest movie, Kantara release.

But, now movie buffs are raving about the film. If you open any social media platform, you cannot miss the innumerable posts on Kantara.

Rishab Shetty Kantara has gone on to become a massive hit only because of word of mouth. On Wednesday, Kantara success meet was held in Hyderabad. Allu Aravind shared a note of thanks to the audience for supporting the film.

While addressing the media, Allu Aravind has confirmed that Rishab Shetty's next film will be under their production house Geetha Arts.

It now reamins to be seen when the Allu Aravind-Rishab Shetty film would go on floors. Watch this space for more updates.