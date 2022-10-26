Kantara Sequel Coming Soon?

Director Rishab Shetty's Kantara was released in theatres on September 30, 2022. The film has emerged as the biggest hit in Kannada. The film is doing unstoppable business at the box office. Kantara is having a dream run at the box office. Have you watched Kantara, waiting for a sequel, then, we have interesting news in our store.

Rishab Shetty is planning to do a sequel to Kantara, the film was a humongous success at the box office. Kantara sequel is in on cards but the film will not be going on floors anytime soon.

After seeing the massive response to Kannada version, Kantara was released in Hindi on October 14, in Tamil and Telugu on October 15, and in Malayalam on October 20. The film turned out to be a huge money spinner at the box office in all languages.