Kantara To Release On Prime Video: Deets Inside

Director comes Actor Rishab Shetty's Kantara has set cash registers ringing ever since it opened in theatres. Kantara is making loud noises on social media since its released. Everywhere are talking about Kantara. The trade pundits are stunned by Kantara's jaw-dropping figures.

Kantara has become the second highest-grossing film in Kannada after KGF 2. Rishab Shetty also surpassed KGF 2 collections with Kantara. The film has completed 45 days of its theatrical run.

Kantara is making its way to OTT, the digital rights of the film are with Prime Video. Kantara will start premiers on Prime Video from the 24th of this month. Kantara premiers will begin from tonight.

Kantara is expected to win many laurels in 2023. Kantara was produced by Vijay Kirgandur under the banner of Hombale films. Watch this space for more updates.

