Kantara Massive Records In Hindi, Telugu

Rishab Shetty is basking in the success of his recent outing Kantara. The film is doing incredible business at the worldwide box office. Kantara is not in the mood to slow down at the box office.

Kantara is raking in the moolah at the box office. Kantara has become the most viewed film in Karnataka.

That's not all, Kantara has earned a whopping amount of Rs 1.1 cr alone in Nizam area of Telugu states. The Telugu version was released by Allu Aravind, the film entered into profits less than a week of its release.

Kantara made collections of Rs 24.15 neet alone in Hindi, the film has beaten PS1(₹23.37 cr) and Robot (₹23.84 cr). The film is heading its way to join the top 10 dubbed films in Hindi.

Kantara is directed by Rishab Shetty and it is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films.