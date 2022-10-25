Kantara Latest Box Office Collections

Director Rishab Shetty's latest release Kantara is not showing any signs of slowing down at the box office. The film has set the cash registers ringing at the box office ever since it opened in theatres. Audience are singing praises about the film.

Kantara is dominating all new releases like Siva Karthikeyan's Prince and Karthi's Sardar. Kantara is loved by all sections of the audience.

If reports are to be believed, Kantara has earned Rs 13.83 cr share alone in Telugu states till date. The film is heading to beat Vikram's lifetime collections by the end of this weekend. Kantara earned Rs 65 lakhs on Friday, Rs 1.02 cr on Saturday and Rs 1.44 cr on Sunday. The total share of Kantara in Telugu states is Rs 13.83 cr. The box office numbers are a big testimony to make you all believe that Kantara is an all time biggest blockbuster hit in Karnataka with low ticket pricing.

Kantara is directed by Rishab Shetty. The film was bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films.