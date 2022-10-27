Kantara Hindi Collections Will Stun You

Director Rishab Shetty's latest release Kantara is a winner in all languages. The film is dominating all new releases at the box office. If reports are to be believed, Kantara has collected Rs 170 at the domestic box office.

Kantara also made the business of Rs 18 cr on foreign shores. Not to mention, Kantara has become the second highest-grossing film in Kannada after KGF.

The film is facing stiff competition with Siva Karthikeya's Prince and Karthi's Sardar. Guess what? Kantara is not slowing down at the box office. Talking about the latest collections, Kantara has managed to earn Rs 1.90 cr on Monday and Rs 2.35 cr on Tuesday. The total collections of Kantara in Hindi stands at Rs 26.50 cr

Kantara boasts of a stellar cast that includes Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Naveen D Padil among others. Kantara was financed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the banner behind the KGF franchise