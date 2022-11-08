Kantara Box Office Collections

Director Rishab Shetty's recent outing Kantara is not slowing down at the box office. The film is smashing every possible record at the box office. Kantara was released in Telugu on October 15, 2022.

So far, Kantara has earned a whopping amount of Rs 25.5 cr share alone in Telugu states. The film is still strong at the box office. It has been close to one month Kantara was released in theatres. The total collections of Kantara of all languages could be around Rs 300 cr plus.

Kantara has turned out to be a huge money spinner at the box office. The film has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty. It was produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films.