Kantara Beats Pushpa: Deets Inside

Director Rishab Shetty's Kantara is having a dream run at the box office. The film is not slowing down even after 41 days of its release.

Kantara has broken all possible records at the box office. Rishab Shetty's Kantara has surpassed Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise record.

Kantara earned Rs 350.7 cr at the box office. The lifetime collection of Bunny's Pushpa The Rise is 350.3 Crores. With this, Kantara beats the box office collection of Pushpa.

Kantara is directed by Rishab Shetty. The film is expected to have a digital premiere by end of this month. However, the makers are yet to announce the film's official OTT release date. Watch this space for more updates.