Kantara Beats KGF 2: Deets Inside

One cannot deny the fact that Hombale films is one of the top production houses in Sandalwood. The movies that are being made under Homable films are hitting jackpot at the box office.

Yash starrer KGF franchise was produced by the same production house and the film went on to earn Rs 500 cr at the worldwide box office. Now, the latest film that is creating waves on social media is none other than Rishab Shetty's

Kantara, the film was also financed by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films. Kanata has set the box office on fire ever since it opened in theatres. It wouldn't be crime, if we say, Kantara is having a dream run and dominating new releases at the box office. Kantara has surpassed Yash's biggest hit KGF 2. Kantara has become the most-viewed film ever in

Karnataka. KGF 2 ticket prices were higher than Kantara, Yash film was the most hyped film before its release. Coming to Kantara, the film has become popular among the audience after its release.

Kantara is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Kantara has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films.