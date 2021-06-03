Kannulu Chedire Song From WWW Movie Touches One Million Views

Two young actors Adith Arun and Shivani Rajasekhar are all set to make their grand debut in Telugu with the movie ‘WWW’. Recently, Actor Adivi Sesh had launched the song on social media. And the audio track has received thumping response from all quarters. So far, the song has garnered one million views on Youtube. The makers of the movie have thanked the audience for encouraging the song.

Apart from the lead cast, Arun Adith, Shivani Rajashekar, Priyadarshi, Viva Harsha and others will appear in prominent roles. Currently, the film is in the post-production stage and the makers will soon announce the official release date of the film.

WWW is directed by KV Guhan and produced by Dr. Ravi P. Raju Datla, under the banner Ramantra Creations.